0xBitcoin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $111,383.97 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00415278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.80 or 0.29146322 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00687951 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

