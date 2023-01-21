149,700 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by California First Leasing Corp

California First Leasing Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 1.3% of California First Leasing Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,883,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,469,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

