1,500 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Camping World by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Camping World by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.56.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

