15,700 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after acquiring an additional 464,817 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,079,000 after acquiring an additional 623,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

