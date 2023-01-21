1,740 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.68.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

