199 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,020. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.