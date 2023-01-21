1eco One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,018.90 (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, 1eco has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. 1eco has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $1,018.90 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00416598 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.15 or 0.29242136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00694168 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,441,001 tokens. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

