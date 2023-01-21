252 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19,263.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $218.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

