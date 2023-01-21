300 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,758. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

