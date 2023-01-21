3,671 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59.
Brown & Brown Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.
Brown & Brown Company Profile
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
