3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $176.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.