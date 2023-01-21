400 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 39,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 162.5% during the third quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.55. 1,534,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,411. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

