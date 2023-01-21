4,590 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $328.62 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

