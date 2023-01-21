627,333 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 627,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,718,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.42% of GitLab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of -0.40. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.