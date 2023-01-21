ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Position Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ABB by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

