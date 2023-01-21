Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 418 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

