ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $23,316.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00039903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00226003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00023057 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $23,575.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

