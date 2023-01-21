Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 87.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Abiomed by 24.4% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Price Performance

ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.70. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

