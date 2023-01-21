abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

FCO stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

