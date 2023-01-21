ACG Wealth Boosts Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

