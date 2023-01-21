ACG Wealth Decreases Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Hibbett by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,676 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hibbett by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hibbett by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HIBB stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $839.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

