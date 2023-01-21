ACG Wealth Has $631,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 41,285.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $114.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $144.98.

