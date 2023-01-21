ACG Wealth Sells 1,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 231,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.