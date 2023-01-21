ACG Wealth Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.15 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

