Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $18.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.