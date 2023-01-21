Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 63,334 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 185,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

