Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of PEO stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,434,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.