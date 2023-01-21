Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
Shares of PEO stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
