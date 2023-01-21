ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 42.0% in December

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at ADT

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

ADT Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. 3,590,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,717. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ADT’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Articles

