ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,395 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of ADTN opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.34.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

