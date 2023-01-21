Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $942,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

