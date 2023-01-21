Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 79,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,175. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%.
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
