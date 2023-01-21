Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 79,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,175. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVK. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 100.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.