AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 17,695.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

