Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.90

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$4.19. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 49,564 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on AIM. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Aimia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 83.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$347.88 million and a P/E ratio of 0.86.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
