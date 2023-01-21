Aion (AION) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Aion has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00231294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00105278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00030957 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.