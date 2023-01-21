Aion Price Hits $0.0357 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00224147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00040137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

