Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.37. 5,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Airports of Thailand Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

