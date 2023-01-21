Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Stock Price Up 7%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 153,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 58,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

