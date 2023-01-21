Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 744.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

