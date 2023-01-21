Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.94.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

AGI opened at C$14.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.22. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.31 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total transaction of C$136,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 667,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,121,498.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,267.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

