Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.01

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.01 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 204.50 ($2.50). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.51), with a volume of 923,744 shares trading hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.38. The firm has a market cap of £855.66 million and a PE ratio of 369.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allianz Technology Trust

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($602.76). In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($602.76). Also, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,297.13). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,303 shares of company stock worth $746,506.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

