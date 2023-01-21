Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ally Financial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.

Ally Financial Trading Up 20.0 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.97.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

