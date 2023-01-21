Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

