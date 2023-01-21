Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 73.6% in December

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the December 15th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

CYTO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,826. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Further Reading

