Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

