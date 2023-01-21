Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,401,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,661. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

