Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 2.9%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92. 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ambu A/S from 64.00 to 65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.
Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.
