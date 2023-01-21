American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
American Shared Hospital Services stock remained flat at $3.16 during trading hours on Friday. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.24.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
