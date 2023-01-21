Amgen (AMG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.01 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004470 BTC on exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $100.01 million and approximately $13,010.33 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Amgen Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.04475574 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,876.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

