Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

AMGN stock opened at $263.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.71. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.