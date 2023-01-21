Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after acquiring an additional 182,132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

