Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

